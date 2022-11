Not Available

Kobi, a 16-year-old, is forced under his mother’s instructions to solely take care of his grandmother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Rather, they live in a southern Israeli town, bordering the Gaza strip, which is constantly being bombarded. The tension, anxiety and the heavy responsibility, that have suddenly been imposed on him change, throughout the day, his demeaning and harsh attitude towards his mother, who works in as a cleaning lady, to earn their living.