A cannibal drama in which the actors play unfinished characters, often unsure of who they are on and off screen: a closeted gay man, his mother and his lover caught between the anxiety and pleasure of castration. [ In His Bold Gaze delves into the life of Armin Meiwes, computer repair technician from Rotenburg, Germany, who in 2001 devoured Bernd Brandes, an engineer from Berlin. ]