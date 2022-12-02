In Honor Bound

Not Available

The little Mexican girl was in love with the American engineer, but the Mexican who loved her was vindictive and vain and so attempted to force his dagger into her throat. Her cries were heard by an American tourist, who at once came to her assistance and forced the Mexican from the shack. He disappeared quickly and the girl never saw her benefactor. Sometime later she and her American husband returned to the east. He had succeeded, comparatively, but he soon took to gambling in stocks; One day he informed his wife that his speculations were wiped out, and even his house may have to be sold to meet his creditor's demand. The husband then noticed a newspaper item. "James Burden, the Multi-Millionaire, interested in Charity." Then the idea came; it was daring, it was wrong, and he knew it: but he was desperate. He would call on the millionaire, ask for a contribution, and then copy his signature and forge a check.