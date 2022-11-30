In i dimman

Not Available

The four upper-class bohemian friends Krill, Kicki, Julle, and Baggy meet up at Krills family's island in the archipelago. It has been five years since the car accident they experienced together and at first, everything seems 'back to normal' but Krill is starting to notice Baggys weird behavior. He is up to something and Krill doesn't really recognize his old friend. Krill slowly starts to doubt everything, his memory, his friends and even his own sanity. A feeling inside him has come to life and the past is creeping in on him.