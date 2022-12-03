In isolation

Not Available

Kolya Voronov, a 17-year-old boy with a synthesizer, who gained viral popularity in the mid-2000s with the song "White Dragonfly of Love" and quickly became the center of attention of journalists. He has been invited to interviews and talk shows countless times, and his eccentric songs have been parodied and covered by famous artists. This went on for several years, and then there was silence. Kolya disappeared. A serious mental illness threw him into real isolation, where only he, the cat and the music exist.