In Its Form Asleep

Antoinette Zwirchmayr's serenely composed images create a calm, surrealistic atmosphere of transformation. As if time were suspended, her still lives linger with lucid clarity in a state between dream and consciousness. A male body, seen through the filmmaker's lens, reveals abstract, sculpted forms reminiscent of classical statues. Breathing softly, the dreamer is alive. The quail eggs resting atop his upper legs conjure up thoughts of birth and rebirth (through sleep). While the images seem to be corresponding silently with one another in a dreamlike logic, the film projector hums, shedding light on interior and exterior and back again.