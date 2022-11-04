Not Available

In Just the Wink of an Eye (Kisapmata) was inspired by "The House on Zapote Street", one of the stories in the anthology book Reportage on Crime by Philippine National Artist Nick Joaquin, writing as Quiapo De Manila. The story was originally published in the Philippine Free Press magazine in January 1961. In Just the Wink of an Eye (Kisapmata) is about the incestuous obsession of a retired policeman Dadong Carandang (Silayan) for his daughter Mila (Snatos). When she tells her father that she wishes to marry her boyfriend Noel (Ilagan) because she is pregnant, the news unleashes a series of abnormal events that inevitably lead to the family's doom.