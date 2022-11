Not Available

Clarita is a Manila socialite and she and her mother Doña Carmen are addicted to everything modern which they equate to dancing, drinking, smoking and generally having a good time. Clarita meets Antonio, a conservative provincial businessman still living with his very old-fashioned and domineering mother Doña Rosenda. Clarita and Antonio fall in love and rush into a marriage that almost fails because of the constant interference of their respective in-laws.