Not Available

In a north China village, Renwu Chen gets married to Shuilian Xu. She presents quite a contrast to his elder brothers wife Wang Qiangying, a selfish woman who tries to get all she can from her mother-in-law. With the arrival of the new bride, this extended familys situation grows more complex. Qianying tries to arrange a marriage for her husbands younger sister without her willingness since she doesnt like her. Qiangying pushes the extended family to live separately so she can get a bigger house and have fewer burdens of taking care of her parents-in-law. But her husband slaps her after finding her offering poor food to her father-in-law when preparing good food for her kids. Qiangying goes back to her parents who support her, which causes a bigger conflict between the two families. Shulian convinces her sister-in-law to apologize to their father-in-law, and they eventually become a happy family.