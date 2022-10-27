1967

In Like Flint

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 1967

Studio

20th Century Fox

Flint is again called out of retirement when his old boss finds that he seems to have missed 90 seconds while golfing with the president. Flint finds that the president has been replaced by an actor (Flint's line [with a wistful look] is "An Actor as President?") Flint finds that a group of women have banded together to take over the world through subliminal brainwashing in beauty salons they own.

Cast

James CoburnDerek Flint
Lee J. CobbLloyd C. Cramden
Jean HaleLisa
Andrew DugganU.S. President Trent
Anna LeeElisabeth
Hanna LandyHelena

