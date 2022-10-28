Not Available

IN LIMBO s a documentary essay that questions the world of memory that we are all building, through the everyday digitization of our lives and our environment. The voice of a mysterious spirit (embodied by Nancy Huston) wakes up in the maze of data centers which makes up the global network. As though there were nothing left on Earth but this huge machine, still running. Diving into her memory, she is fascinated by the strange life that lies within, inhabited by ghostly characters (the Internet's founding fathers, Google CEOs, digital librarians, etc). Enchanted by the promises of this world, she abandons herself into it. Pure soul, she wanders through this after-life, attempting to once more experience the essence of nostalgia.