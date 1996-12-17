1996

In Love and War

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1996

Studio

Dimitri Villard Productions

After teenage ambulance driver Ernest Hemingway (Chris O'Donnell) takes shrapnel in the leg during World War I, he falls in love with Agnes von Kurowsky (Sandra Bullock), a beautiful older nurse at the hospital where he's sent to recover. Their affair slowly blossoms, until Hemingway boldly asks Agnes to be his wife and journey to America with him. Richard Attenborough directs this drama based on the real-life experiences of the famed novelist.

Cast

Sandra BullockAgnes von Kurowsky
Chris O'DonnellErnest 'Ernie' Hemingway
Mackenzie AstinHenry Villard
Margot SteinbergMabel 'Rosie' Rose
Alan BennettPorter
Ingrid LaceyElsie 'Mac' MacDonald

