In the course of several months, a camera is recording the relationships built between dogs and inmates, during an innovative program introduced by the non-profit organization Save A Greek Stray, and executed (in a pilot phase) at the Women’s Prison of Eleona-Thebes. In an effort to escape from their past, and follow a new way of life, dogs (Toska, Montecristo, Charlize, Richard), and inmates (Antonia and Katerina), are determined to confront their fears and seize a second chance in life.