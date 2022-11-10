In Memory of The Chinatown

Not Available

May a building have its own reincarnation? Once upon a time, there's a region of canal's dockyard in the center of Tainan city in Taiwan. Later in 1970s, the canal gradually lost its function and the large residential and commercial mixed mall "China Town" had been built at the site. China Town was once the most prosperous mall in the city, however, by more than three decades of rise and fall, the city's authority planned to demolish the building for urban renewal plan. The China Town makes no exception of those failing shopping malls all around this island. As for those residents who have lived in the China Town for a long time experience most of the death and life of the city.