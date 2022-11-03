Not Available

In Munich stands a Hofbäuhaus

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Berlin tongue encounters Munich lifestyle. A comedy around Oktoberfest. Movies, FRG, 1951 Fita Benkhoff, Paul Kemp, Liesl Karlstadt, etc. A Berlin producer of nerve healing, vitamin-enriched and expanding its life-prolonging lemonade stand in front of all the Schottenhammel at the Oktoberfest on - under the slogan helps Berlin Munich: an intolerable provocation. And then come the Saxons ... Turbulent comedy about beer, Oktoberfest and a lot of originals from Germany!

Cast

Hannelore BollmannLotte Kackelmann
Hans RichterHermann Busch
Rudolf SchündlerGottlieb Bömmchen
Carl WeryGustl Wurzinger
Fita BenkhoffHermine Kackelmann
Paul KempOtto Kackelmann

View Full Cast >

Images