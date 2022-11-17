In My Blood It Runs

Not Available

Ten-year-old Dujuan is a child-healer, a good hunter, speaks two Indigenous languages, but is ‘failing’ in school. With little space in the western system for Dujuan’s language and culture his grandmother Carol is fighting a loving battle to give him a strong Arrernte education alongside his western education lest he become another statistic in juvenile detention or the welfare system. We walk with him as he grapples this educational schism and somewhere in-between finds a space to dream, imagine and hope for his future self. With the guidance of Arrernte Elders our shared vision is that it will not reiterate the ignorance or the statistics of injustice, abuse and neglect we so often see when we turn on the news, but will creatively accentuate the strengths, the insights of Dujuan, his family, his community and through their story, First Nations families everywhere.