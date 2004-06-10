2004

In My Father's Den

  • Drama
  • Thriller

June 10th, 2004

IFMD Ltd.

Paul (Macfadyen), a prize-winning war journalist, returns to his remote New Zealand hometown due to the death of his father, battle-scarred and world-weary. For the discontented sixteen-year-old Celia (Barclay) he opens up a world she has only dreamed of. She actively pursues a friendship with him, fascinated by his cynicism and experience of the world beyond her small-town existence. But many, including the members of both their families (Otto, Moy), frown upon the friendship and when Celia goes missing, Paul becomes the increasingly loathed and persecuted prime suspect in her disappearance. As the violent and urgent truth gradually emerges, Paul is forced to confront the family tragedy and betrayal that he ran from as a youth, and to face the grievous consequences of silence and secrecy that has surrounded his entire adult life.

Cast

Emily BarclayCelia
Miranda OttoPenny Prior
Colin MoyAndrew Prior
Jimmy KeenJonathan
Jodie RimmerJackie
Vicky HaughtonMiss Seagar

