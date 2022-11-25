Not Available

In My Image

    David Miller is an idealist in the colonial frontier of highland New Guinea in 1938. Having given away law to work as an anthropologist and gain a greater insight into the traditional beliefs of the natives he finds himself once again drawn back into law when he reluctantly agrees to represent T'Laupo, a highlander charged with murder, after a traditional pay back killing. As David investigates the case and re-establishes an old friendship with another highlander, Jainantu, he finds that all is not as it seems - and the greatest lessons are the ones we learn ourselves.

