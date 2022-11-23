In My Lifetime: A Presentation of the Nuclear World Project

Not Available

In one lifetime a nuclear-armed world emerged, and with it the potential for global destruction on a scale never before possible. Directed by a former ABC network news executive producer, In My Lifetime provides a comprehensive look at the full scope and impact of the nuclear age from its beginnings to the present day, including the international efforts by citizens, scientists and political leaders to reduce or eliminate the nuclear threat. Through archival footage and contemporary interviews, In My Lifetime portrays the history of the nuclear era and the complex search for "a way beyond". Filmed in Europe, Japan and the U.S., the movie features international voices from many perspectives and different parts of the history.