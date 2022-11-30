In My Shoes - Children of LGBTQ parents

Not Available

As the grandiose issues of the LGBTQ movement become part of the political theatrics and under debate in the highest courts in the land, it is the stories of those most directly impacted that can be the most moving.In this short documentary, young people who are children of LGBTQ parents provide a chance to walk in their shoes - to hear their own views on marriage, making change, and what it means to be a family. This film was produced by the COLAGE Youth Leadership and Action Program.