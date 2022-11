Not Available

Inspired by a true story, the film begins with the arrest of a boy and a girl (Antonio and Elena) both in shock and stoned by a mix of drugs and alcohol. The two guys are admitted to hospital where they both confess the murder of their friend Angela. A brutal murder and devoid of logic that will lead investigators to suspect that the two killers were not alone. Investigators soon discover a reality completely unknown to them: that of Satanism.