In Order of Disappearance

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Zentropa Entertainments

Upstanding community leader Nils (Stellan Skarsgård) has just won an award for "Citizen of the Year" when he learns the news that his son has died of a heroin overdose. Suspecting foul play, Nils begins to investigate, and soon finds himself at the center of an escalating underworld gang war between Serbian drug dealers and a sociopathic criminal mastermind known only as “The Count.” Hans Petter Moland’s action-thriller is an entertaining and intelligent black comedy set in the dead of frozen Norwegian winter. In English, Norwegian, and Swedish with English subtitles.

Cast

Stellan SkarsgårdNils
Pål Sverre Valheim HagenGreven
Bruno GanzPapa
Kristofer HivjuStrike
Jakob OftebroAron Horowitz
Birgitte Hjort SørensenMarit

