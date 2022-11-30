In Paris, I Tango for Maria (take 2)

Not Available

In a first-person nonfiction narrative, an artist revisits her previous video piece of tangoing in butter in homage to Maria Schneider. The narrative retells the sexual assault - the infamous “butter scene” - committed against Schneider by director Bernardo Bertolucci and costar Marlon Brando on-set of the film "Last Tango in Paris." Through reworking previous footage, visiting the movie locations, and sharing screen recordings of searches, this short grapples with the idea of the function of homage with and without context.