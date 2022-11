Not Available

In Paris in Parks (1954), what is choreographed is the mundane and everyday activity in a park in Paris. While the film starts with the populated park focusing on ordinary events, it finishes with the park emptying during the evening. Clarke’s filming is, as DeeDee Halleck says, ‘a lyrical look at gesture and movement in a public landscape’ (5) concerned with finding emptiness in movement and movement in emptiness. (from 'senses of cinema')