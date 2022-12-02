In Payment Full

Not Available

She was tired of her plain dresses. So that night she told her husband of the desire that was to be the disaster. And so the next day at the office the guilty pen left a balance in the figures, and the sin was concealed under the silks it bought. The woman was happy. His act was discovered, and he was taken away to jail. The wife went to the judge with her woman's tears and a weeping plea, but in the stern eyes of earth's law sentiment is no extenuation. So the barred gates of hope closed behind him, and on the four stone walls he saw the handwriting and read its message. The years went by, and one day a woman older than her birthdays sat in the twilight, and peering into the gloom saw her heart reflected.