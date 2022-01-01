In Performance at the White House - Women of Soul

Not Available

“Women of Soul: In Performance at the White House” is a PBS music special taped in the East Room of the White House, celebrating the great “foremothers” of American music, with songs expressing the struggles and achievements of women. President and Mrs. Obama hosted the event on Thursday, March 6, 2014. The all-star concert will include performances by Tessanne Chin, Melissa Etheridge, Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe and Jill Scott, with Greg Phillinganes as music director.