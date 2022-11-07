Not Available

In Pursuit of the Olympic Rainforest Sasquatch Does Washington State's Olympic Rainforest conceal an unknown primate? This documentary was first filmed/produced in 2004 and finalized in 2006; a fascinating 3 year study. The study sites are located in three distinct rainforest valleys in the Olympic Mountains of Washington State. Come along as this Sasquatch/Bigfoot research group chronicle the expeditions from the Hoh, Queets and Quinault Rainforest valleys. Watch members from the Bigfoot Research Center attempt to track down and observe these incredible creatures within a unique and pristine rainforest environment. At one point in the documentary, members believe they get within 25 feet of a Sasquatch feeding in the lush vegetation of a creek bed.