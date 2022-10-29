In Residence

Not Available

Connor Wright reluctantly returns to his hometown after his estranged mother suddenly passes away. Tasked with managing the sale of the estate, he employs the help of Jessi and Alex, his childhood friends, to assist in the organization of things. As the trio bond again after years apart, events begin to transpire that suggest they may not be alone in the now-vacant home. A terrible secret and the aftermath of some nefarious deeds of the past stalk the grounds of the residence, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.