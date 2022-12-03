Not Available

Digging into faith is always a delicate and difficult proposition, but In search of Christmas is a fascinating survey balancing belief, tradition and archeology to examine the familiar stories surrounding Christmas. Find out why many biblical scholars believe that the three wise men were astrologers, not kings. Discover what natural phenomenon might account for the appearance of the Star of Bethlehem. And hear from the growing number of experts who believe that Christ was not born in Bethlehem, but in Nazareth, and that His true birthday was in April, six years before the long-accepted date.