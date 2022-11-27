In Search of Derrick Thomas

Not Available

Life was never easy for Derrick Thomas. He ran afoul of the law and found himself in front of a judge who would give him a second chance. He went on to an outstanding career as a linebacker with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in 1993, he was named the NFL's Man of the Year for his charitable contributions to the community. But at the age of 33, he was paralyzed in a car accident and died shortly thereafter, leaving behind a towering legacy that would put him in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. He also had a son he never knew, Matt Naylor, who narrates this moving testament of discovery.