Not Available

In the late 1600s, more than 150 men and women were accused of being witches. After the infamous Salem Witch Trials, 19 people were hanged for their alleged crimes, and one person was pressed to death under heavy stones. This History Channel documentary travels back to one of America's darkest times and reveals startling facts about who the real accusers were and what the community did to make restitution to the loved ones of the dead.