In Search of History: Scourge of the Black Death

Some people believe it was sent by God to punish the sins of the world. First recognized in 542 AD, the plague swept from Egypt through Asia Minor and Europe on a path of destruction, killing more than 100 million in countless outbreaks and plunging the world into the Dark Ages. Today, much is known about this ancient scourge, and modern medicine is largely able to contain it. But its origins remain unclear, and there is always the threat that a new, disease-resistant strain could once again prove to be a major threat to mankind. THE SCOURGE OF THE BLACK DEATH is a comprehensive look at the deadliest disease to ever strike mankind. Historians trace its incredible, apocalyptic spread and detail the sweeping changes it forced.