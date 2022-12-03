Not Available

Buscando A Leti - In Search of Leti, is written and performed in Spanish, subtitled in English. Leti, a ten-year-old girl, is the protagonist of this film. The grandparents become the caretakers when her parents leave Mexico to find work in Chicago. She is discriminated against by her own grandmother, Agustina, for having a dark complexion and indigenous features. The grandfather, Vitorio, protects Leti from the grandmother's prejudiced attitude and bad treatment. This continues for years until Maria, Leti's mother, returns to take her to the United States, tearing her apart from her grandfather.