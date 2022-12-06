Not Available

After researching anomalous phenomena for many years, Laura Rowton decided to embark upon a journey of discovery in search of proof of life after death. "In Search of the Dead" follows her across Europe as she interviews renowned academics and experts, and shadows experienced ghost hunters and paranormal investigators. As an open-minded sceptic, her intention is to observe and document the different opinions surrounding the ever-increasing belief in the existence of spirits of the dead. Yet, before too long she realises that, when handling such emotive subject matter, it is not always possible to remain an unaffected observer.