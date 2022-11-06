Not Available

"In Search of The Experience" A Land Rover documentary by Elias Christeas "In Search of the Experience" is a feature length look into the personalities and passions behind America's Rovering community. You'll see every type of Rover imaginable put to the test in every condition imaginable driving 8000 miles on and off the road! Plus 2 repair demonstrations "In Search of the Experience" has two critical repair demonstrations in the special features section including: A head gasket repair demonstration suitable for all Rover V8's with a walk though of the complete job, every tool and part you'll need as well as insider tips and tricks to get it done the easy way and the right way! Front End Swivel Ball Repair suitable for all Land Rover vehicles from 1958-1998. Hosted by the legendary "PT Schram" at his workshop in Indiana, you will be guided through this intimidating process by one of the best in the business.