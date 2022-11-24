In Search of the Golden Bone

Not Available

Louise: The millionaire's wife who's always ready for a raunchy ride with her well-endowed chauffeur James. Mr. Lacy: The businessman who feels at home in a 3-piece suit...as well as a pair of red pedal-pushers. Rose: The luscious office whose fingers aren't the only things that are sticky. Babs: The naughty niece whose locker room antics make her the favorite tight-end of the Pac-Ten. Herschel Savage: The bad cousin who wants something and gets it with sexy Suzy the maid. Millionaire William Hugley's last will and testament inflames these characters in a frantic winner-take-all search for The Golden Bone - a solid gold, bejeweled replica of Hugley's love shaft. Someone's going to get rich when they discover its hidden location. But rest assured, you've got to be quick to catch this dick!