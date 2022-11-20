Not Available

For centuries, we've grappled with the mystery of The Holy Grail. Was it really the cup used at the Last Supper by Christ and the Disciples? And where is it today? It's the ultimate adventure, one of history's great detective stories. At the heart of the best-selling novel of all time, The Da Vinci Code, lies the mystery of this most sought-after, yet most illusive, sacred relic. Over the centuries, historians, archaeologists, adventurers, and rulers alike have sought to piece together the ancient puzzle and find the one true Holy Grail. Now, follow award-winning investigative documentarian Bruce Burgess as he follows the clues and goes In Search of the Holy Grail.