In Search of the Miraculous

In the Search of the Miraculous is a multi-levelled story realized with extremely personal techniques and with the kind of atmosphere of Poetry and Introspection, only a poet could create. It is, in fact, the story of a poet searching himself through his love for a girl, and of the girl searching for her father. Obsequious to the iron rules of the avant-garde, the film has neither a beginning nor an ending it is a series of moods, it is a search which is at the same time spiritual and concrete, it is a moment in the life of two people. (Donatella Manganotti)