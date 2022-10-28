In Search of The Most Dangerous Town On the Internet

Not Available

Râmnicu Vâlcea, Romania has only 120,000 residents, but among law enforcement experts around the world, it has a nickname: Hackerville. In the last year alone, $1 billion was stolen in the U.S. by Romanian hackers. Convicted criminals with nicknames like Guccifer and Iceman have been caught breaking into the email accounts of NASA, Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush—but that’s just the beginning. The world is finally waking up to the realities of cybercrime and the threats that it poses to our society. Is there anything we can do to stop these individuals and protect ourselves from the most dangerous town on the internet.