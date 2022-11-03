Not Available

In Search of the Pantanal is an adventure/nature documentary, which follows an expedition across the world's largest wetlands, Brazil's Pantanal. Famous for its varied birds and wildlife, the Pantanal is a fascinating place, full of natural beauty and thriving ecosystem. The expedition is led by James Lynch, an entrepreneur who has organized several expeditions throughout Brazil over the years. This documentary gives the viewer a rich mosaic of the region, from its exotic wildlife to the fascinating people who live in this unique land. In Search of the Pantanal provides its audience with excitement and adventure, as they discover the hidden world of the Pantanal.