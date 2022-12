Not Available

Wendell Beckwith, an inventor, master wood worker, and free thinking scientist, ended up living alone on the tip of Best Island, north of Armstrong, Ontario, on the remote Whitewater Lake in 1961. There he would stay until his death in 1980 at the age of 65. Today, Wendell’s cabins still attract visitors from all over the world, and his story has become a piece of Northwestern Ontario folklore.