"Anusim" - They are everywhere - Ultra-Orthodox Jews. They cannot be identified. Within them there is a struggle between the inner truth and the outside world. How did they become "Anusim"? Why are they and not others? The common line is a basic requirement in Orthodox society. You have to be 'someone' to take a step that takes you out of the line you were born into. Anusim are talented people, often with a rebellious personality. Years of research often make us indifferent to human encounters, not in this case.