IN SHORT is Blank Paper Studio´s current project released in the Fall of 2007. This 16mm/ Super 16mm DVD production follows a truly conceptual approach containing 5 different short films on one DVD, mixing formats, genres, personalities and directors. In the works since March 2006, it presents a flow of visual and conceptual diversity whose goal it is to be unpredictable and surprising at all times giving the viewer a different interpretation and look on Snowboarding and its protagonists in each of the films within the DVD. Featured Riders: David Benedek, Trevor Andrew, MIkey LeBlanc, Christoph Weber, Mike Basich, Markus Keller, Eric Messier, Christophe Schmidt, Sani Alibabic