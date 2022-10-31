In/Significant Others

Not Available

A multi-narrative drama that navigates through the different lives of one city's residents, each of whom is connected to the same local homicide investigation. This ensemble cast of characters includes an Iraq War vet returned home to an emotionally disturbed wife, a new father living in the shadow of a successful older brother, a sister caught up in a web of addiction, and a cameraman who attempts to exploit the reality behind all of their stories, or at least his version of them. The search for truth becomes a life and death struggle as the subtle manipulation of all relationships is exposed.