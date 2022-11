Not Available

The performance of the Kiev state academic Ukrainian drama theater about two friends, in the past — participants of the civil war, and now — the chairmen of the collective farms "Death to capitalism" and "Quiet life". And if Salivon Garlic all efforts are focused on the development of public riches of the collective farm, the dumpling is fighting for the welfare of the individual farm of each farmer. Their skirmish on this ground is the basis of the plot of the Comedy play…