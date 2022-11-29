Not Available

Sleep: simple in its basic description, elusive in attempts at a comprehensive understanding of all its manifestations. What happens behind closed eyes when we lose consciousness and give ourselves over to dreams? And how is our perception of reality changed when the line between waking and sleeping is blurred? In his new documentary, Marc Schmidt introduces us to several people suffering from sleep disorders. He unobtrusively helps us see and feel what it’s like to suffer from insomnia and be trapped between dream and reality. When sleep ceases to be an automatic part of life, we find new ways of looking at our existence. “In the Arms of Morpheus develops into a sensory experience for the viewers themselves to get a feel of the documentary’s topic, with the director aiming to visually portray the conditions of the protagonists”