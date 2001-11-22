2001

In the Bedroom

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 2001

Studio

Miramax

Summertime on the coast of Maine, "In the Bedroom" centers on the inner dynamics of a family in transition. Matt Fowler is a doctor practicing in his native Maine and is married to New York born Ruth Fowler, a music teacher. He is involved in a love affair with a local single mother. As the beauty of Maine's brief and fleeting summer comes to an end, these characters find themselves in the midst of unimaginable tragedy.

Cast

Tom WilkinsonMatt Fowler
Sissy SpacekRuth Fowler
Nick StahlFrank Fowler
Marisa TomeiNatalie Strout
William MapotherRichard Strout
William WiseWillis Grinnel

View Full Cast >

Images