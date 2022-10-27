Not Available

In the Beginning

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rectangle Productions

France, present day. A professional conman passes himself off as the boss of a construction site building a highway extension. He cons the whole region, hires dozens of workers and cynically enjoys the profits of his scam until he meets the lady mayor of a small village that the road will go through. She intrigues and unsettles him, before revealing to him a world he never knew: feelings. How far will he go now to save his victims and save himself from his own lies?

Cast

François CluzetPhilippe Miller
Emmanuelle DevosStéphane
Gérard DepardieuAbel
SokoMonika
Vincent RottiersNicolas
Brice FournierLouis

