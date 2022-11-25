In the Beginning Was the Eye

Not Available

No other adjective fits this little and delicious essay on Alpine landscapes and tourists that rest thereabout from the year‘s commotion. Bady Minck works with disposable material — old pictures and postcards — and builds with it a monument to touristic kitsch, using all digital technology available as if it were a rejuvenating system for memories. The result is hypnotic and absurdly beautiful, at the same time as it reveals to us that towns and cities also have a soul. (Buenos Aires Festival Internacional de Cine Independiente 04/04) This film takes us on a time-travel using images of an iconic mountain found on postcards. The historic imprint of political realities and human fates are rendered visible onto the idealized landscapes. The post cards where written by travellers who witnessed the same place at different times.