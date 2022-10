Not Available

This documentary paints a fascinating portrait of Peter Whitehead, whose largely obscure yet important body of cinematic work from the 1960s and '70s includes The Fall (1969), a film that tracks the era's social and political unrest. After chronicling the frenetic lives of counterculture icons such as the Rolling Stones and Allen Ginsberg, Whitehead set his camera aside, quietly living out his life as a potter, writer and falconer.